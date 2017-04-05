In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Salina will host the Crime Victims’ Rights Festival this Saturday at Oakdale Park. The free event will front a variety of entertainment options, including live music, games, yoga, an easter egg hunt and more.

“Strength. Resilience. Justice.” is this year’s theme. According to the Office for Victims of Crimes, the theme “reflects a vision for the future in which all victims are strengthened by the response they receive, organizations are resilient in response to challenges, and communities are able to seek collective justice and healing.”

As well as entertainment, the festival will also feature community resources that are available to victims. Salina Police and fire crews will be in attendance.

The Salina Festival will be from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday at Oakdale Park.