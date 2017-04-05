First responders were called to Bridgeport around 2 p.m. this afternoon for a possible injury accident. Scanner reports indicated that at least one individual was transported to Salina Regional Health but authorities on scene could not confirm.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Old Highway 81 and Parsons, south of Salina. A white Chevy 1500 and a gray passenger car both sustained heavy front-end damage. Saline County Sheriff’s deputies reduced traffic to a single lane as cleanup crews pulled the vehicles from the ditch.

The pickup took out a sign at the intersection, almost making it into a resident’s yard.

More information will be released as it becomes available.