SEDGWICK COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County recognized a man for his bravery on Wednesday.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on January 19, 2015, Austin Schierkolk heard a commotion upstairs at his Wichita home. A suspect was demanding money from his younger brother.

Schierkolk confronted the 45-year-old suspect, who was holding a pry bar. He charged the suspect, held him against a wall, cut him with a pocket knife and tried to hold him until police arrived. Schierkolk’s mother was also in t

Police gave Schierkolk a plaque during Wednesday’s online media briefing.