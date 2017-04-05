Lucille Marie Jarus, 89, died Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at her home. She was the youngest of six siblings born to Emil and Anna (Dimmer) Ney, rural Hanston, KS, March 7, 1928.

After graduating from high school and Marymount College, she taught home economics at schools in Kansas City, MO, Morganville, KS and Wilson, KS.

On June 8, 1957, Lu married Dr. Eugene C. “Bud” Jarus, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilson, KS. They settled in Ellsworth, KS.

She was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth, and most recently St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Salina. She had been active in many church and community organizations over the years and was always there for her daughters and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Bud, of 59 years, of the home; two daughters Melanie Davis and Amy (Ken) Stonebraker both of Salina; grandchildren Angela Lyne Peterson, Grand Junction, CO, Jordan Davis, Nicole Davis and Micaela Davis all of Colorado Springs; Jessica Stonebraker and Justin Stonebraker, Salina; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Ney and Thomas Ney; sisters, Marie Ney Isenbart, Dorothy Ney Landry, and Sr. Christian Ney.

Visitation: 4-8 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Rosary service: 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2017 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth, with burial following in the Wilson Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Adoption Services or The Smoky Hills Charitable Foundation, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.