Larry S. Rupert, 68, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017. He was born March 16, 1949 in Ellsworth to George and LaVonne Rupert.

Larry is a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1432. He was a long time employee of Raytheon/ Hawker Beechcraft and had a love for airplanes and flying. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing bluegrass and country music on his guitar.

Survivors include his daughters, Chelsie Grogg of Salina, Allison (Josh) Krone, of Brookville; mother, LaVonne Rupert, of Salina; former wife, Janice Rupert, of Salina; siblings, Sherry Rupert, Jon (Gaylene) Rupert, Conee (Kim) Brown, all of Salina; grandchildren, Reese Krone, Carson Krone, Colton Grogg, Braden Grogg, and Carlie McMichael.

He is preceded in death by his father, George; grandson Reed Krone.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2017 at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Presbyterian Manor Samaritan Fund and VFW Post 1432 in care of Ryan Mortuary 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.