Larry O. Williams, 68, of Emporia, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017. He was born December 25, 1948 in Junction City to William “Willy” and Clara Williams.

After high school, Larry enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He fought three tours in the Vietnam War. Larry “Heavy Duty” was a trucker driver for many years, allowing him to see most of the country. In his spare time, he loved cooking, and was always known to be the jokester of the group.

Survivors include his partner for life, Jodi Baker; children, Vicki Fillerman, of Salina, Jason Fillerman, of Concordia, Timothy (Lisa) Kelley, of Wichita, Christina Williams, of Kansas City, Laura Williams, of West Virginia, Larry T. (Kelsey) Williams, of Winfield, Carolyn Williams, Cody (Michelle) Baker, Joslynn Baker, Stephanie (John) Beaman, all of Emporia; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra (Bruce) Blain, of Salina; brothers, Michael Branstetter, of Salina, Steve (Lois) Williams, of Kansas City; ex-wife, Sharon Williams, of Emporia.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Loren Williams and Terry Zummbrum; grandson, Robert Fillerman.

Visitation will be 9:00-12:30 p.m. Friday April 7, 2017 at Ryan Mortuary, and service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. Luke Thielen as officiant. Burial will follow at Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Ryan Mortuary 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.