RENO COUNTY— A Kansas man made an initial court appearance Tuesday after an arrest Monday on a warrant.

Charles David Ford, 46, Hutchinson, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, he is accused of taking or confining the victim by force, threat or deception to possibly inflict bodily harm or terrorize the victim. This alleged crime occurred on January 7.

The charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon occurred on Feb. 4 and involved the same victim. He apparently put her in fear of her safety when he attempted to hit her with his pickup.

With the charges filed, his case moves to a waiver status on May 3.

He remains jailed on a $45,000 bond.