PAWNEE COUNTY – Deputies in Pawnee County made an unusual arrest on Tuesday that “added humor to their rainy, dreary day.”

An individual came to the sheriff’s department for help with a vehicle title and with a substantial amount of marijuana in a pocket, according to the sheriff’s department’s social media account.

A deputy smelled the marijuana in the lobby and asked the individual about it. The individual denied having marijuana but agreed to a search.

The deputy found the marijuana and booked the individual into jail for drug possession and possession of drug parphanelia. The sheriff set a bond and the individual posted bond.

The sheriff’s department reminded residents to avoid coming to the sheriff’s department for help while carrying marijuana. However, “if you want to come and let us arrest you, we are open 24/7.”