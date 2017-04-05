Jack Vernon Lucas, age 65,of Marion, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born February 7, 1952 in Marion, the son of Lyle “Shorty” and Lulu Raleigh Lucas. He moved to California at age 5 and graduated from high school in La Puente, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents, and survived by his brother Chuck Lucas of Marion and several cousins. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 10 at Marion Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m., Friday, April 7 at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion.