Gary Wayne Henson passed away Tuesday, April 04, 2017 at his home near Stockton, Kansas at the age of 69. He was born on July 29, 1947 in Pratt, Kansas to the late Carl and Gladys (Trotter) Henson. Raised in Woodston, Kansas, he grew up in the Methodist Church, and graduated from Woodston High School with the Class of 1965. He went on to attend Fort Hays State College for one year. On June 19, 1999 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barbara Wilson, at the Congregational Church in Stockton.

Gary served in the United States Army National Guard and hung out at the local V.F.W. to enjoy a cup of coffee and visit with friends. He loved driving truck, having worked on custom harvest crews, and hauling grain. He also worked for Rooks County, running the snow plow whenever it was needed. For fun he liked trapping, was an avid car buff (he seemed to know everything about them), and always took opportunity to visit with pilots that flew into the local airport.

Gary is survived by his wife Barbara Henson of the home near Stockton; brothers Keith Henson and wife Beth of Hesparia, CA, and Troy Henson and wife Cathy of Robinson; sisters Myrna Russ of Hiawatha, and Glenda Carver and husband Stan of Westminster, CO; father-in-law Harold W. Wilson of Kingman; and his faithful companion Dundee.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Gladys Henson.

Gary was a hardworking, fun loving man, who loved his wife, family, friends, and dog more than anything in the world. His dry sense of humor and quick one-liners never failed to bring plenty of smiles and laughter. His joyful heart, ornery smile, and triumphant spirit will leave a legacy that will last forever, and keep his memory alive for eternity.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, April 7, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Stockton. Burial will follow in the Woodston City Cemetery in Woodston. Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home.