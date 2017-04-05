Francesca “Frances” Josepha Svoboda, 95, passed away April 4, 2017 in Ellsworth. She was born in Ellsworth County on September 20, 1921 to Havel Frank and Valentina Rose (Vopat) Soukup.

Frances married Frank Svoboda on January 25, 1966. Before their marriage, she worked as an RN in Salina and was later a homemaker. She also enjoyed helping her husband, Frank on the farm. She was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church of Ellsworth.

Frances is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers.

Visitation: 5-8 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral mass: 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 10, 2017 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth with burial following in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church or Ellsworth Good Samaritan Society, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.