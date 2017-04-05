The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Fire crews battle Kansas house fire; reunite pet with owner

by Leave a Comment

SEDGWICK COUNTY -Fire crews battled a house fire on North Delrose Street in Wichita Wednesday.

The residents escaped. A small pet was rescued and returned to the owner.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *