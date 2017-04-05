SEDGWICK COUNTY -Fire crews battled a house fire on North Delrose Street in Wichita Wednesday.

The residents escaped. A small pet was rescued and returned to the owner.

Dog resuscitated and reunited with owners friend.

Credit. Marc Haneberg. pic.twitter.com/pY3ta3z8vh — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) April 5, 2017

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.