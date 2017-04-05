SEDGWICK COUNTY -Fire crews battled a house fire on North Delrose Street in Wichita Wednesday.
The residents escaped. A small pet was rescued and returned to the owner.
Dog resuscitated and reunited with owners friend.
Credit. Marc Haneberg. pic.twitter.com/pY3ta3z8vh
— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) April 5, 2017
Cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Thank you Lt.@MarcHaneberg; images from house fire on Dellrose today. Humans were unscathed, Phoebe was rescued and made a trip to the vets pic.twitter.com/IamQKZj1pC
— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) April 5, 2017
