Clifford E. Waggoner Jr. 67, died February 25, 2017 at Peabody. He was born January 4, 1950 at Sterling the son of Clifford and Violet Manwarren Waggoner SR. He was a longtime Wichita resident and was a self-employed tree trimer. He married Carol Brake and later Donna Smith who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his son, Carl Waggoner of Salina; parents, Clifford and Violet Waggoner SR. of Wichita; Siblings, Dennis and Benita Waggoner of Pensacola, Florida; Rhonda and Jim Bevilacqua of Wichita; Karen and David Schmeidler of Arkansas City.

Graveside service will be at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery.

Memorials are to Comcare, 934 North Water, Wichita, Kansas 67203. Birzer Funeral Home of Lyons is in charge of arrangements.