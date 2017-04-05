Cletus C. Hagen, age 78, of rural Abilene passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at his home near Abilene. He was born January 7, 1939 the son of Dan and Mabel (Case) Hagen.

Cletus worked in construction working with concrete and he was involved in chicken fighting.

On June 4, 1965 Cletus married Billy R. “Rosie” Gawith in Salina. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his son Daniel Hagen of Solomon; brothers Richard of Salina, Harvey of Gypsum, Calvin of Wichita; sister Dixie of Oregon; and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Tammie Lynn Hagen, and brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to the National Kidney Foundation and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.