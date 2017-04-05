SALINE COUNTY -Tuesday’s spring storm brought a variety of wild weather to Kansas. From snow in the southwest, a tornado in the southeast and more moisture for central Kansas.

Residents reported .60 to just over 1-inch of rain in Saline County. Ellsworth County reported just over .75 inches of moisture.

Just over .55 inches of rain is reported in Ottawa County.

From 1-inch to 1.75 inches of rain fell in McPherson County. Many areas of Dickinson County reported an inch of moisture.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are in the forecast over the next few days. The next chance for rain is Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service