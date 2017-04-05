NOBLE COUNTY – Two Kansas women died in an accident just before 2a.m. Wednesday in Noble County, Oklahoma.

A 2014 Dodge Caravan driven by Ryan James Fulcher, 22, South Hutchinson, was westbound on U.S. 412 Cimarron Turnpike one mile west of Red Rock, according to Deputy Dwight Durant with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The van left the road and hit the trailer of a Volvo semi that was parked on the westbound shoulder four feet from the lane of traffic.

A passenger Rebecca Nicole Fulcher, 21, McPherson, was pronounced dead at the scene from a head injury.

Another passenger Beth Ratley, 20, South Hutchinson also died at the scene from internal injuries

The women were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.

A third passenger Leah Marie Ratley, 24, South Hutchinson, was transported to Stillwater Medical Center in serious condition with head, leg and external injuries.

Ryan Fulcher was also transported to Stillwater Medical Center in serious condition with external and leg injuries.

The driver of the semi Dhafer M. Awad, 26, Scottsdale, AZ., was not injured.

