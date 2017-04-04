Zella LaJune Kane, 89 of Salina passed away Monday, April 3, 2017. She was born April 23, 1927 in White City, Kansas to William V. and Opal M. (Spangler) Mott.

Zella was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Harland “Hal” M. Kane and one brother; Verbal W. Mott.

Zella is survived by her son; Mitch A. (Monica) Kane of Colby, three grandchildren; Brandon, Todd and Tyler and his wife Amy and four great grandchildren; Avery, Levi, Evie and Caleb.

Visitation will be 11:30am to 1:00pm, Saturday, April 8, 2017, prior to the start of her 1:00pm funeral service at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Memorials may be made to The Christian Church in White City, KS and/or the Salvation Army in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.