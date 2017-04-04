A 37-year-old Salina man has been the victim of three separate break-ins in the span of just over a week.

A Salina Mini-Storage employee, driving the lot around 3 p.m. on March 28, alerted authorities when he noticed that a storage unit had been forced open. The unit belonged to Alanna Regh, 31, and Ronnie Mills, 37.

Regh and Mills reported that assorted shoes, two drones and car stereo equipment were taken from the unit. The total loss, including damages, was estimated at $1,600.

Three days later Mills contacted Police, reporting that his 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse had been broken into. According to authorities, suspects ripped off the dashboard to steal the stereo. They also took a small laptop, a tablet and several knives.

The following day Mills reported that the car was broken into again. An amp, speakers and about 30 CDs were taken during the second break-in.

Capt. Forrester said authorities do have a possible lead in the investigation. An eyewitness saw two male suspects tampering with the vehicle. One was described as a white male with a shaven head, possibly in his 40s. The second, a white male with short dark hair, around 20-years-old. They were seen leaving the area in a gray or blue Mercury Grand Marquis.

The total loss was estimated at $1,250.

Authorities say they have no evidence indicating that the break-ins are related.