“River Festival Road Trip” was announced as the theme of the 2017 Somky Hill River Festival during a press briefing Tuesday morning. Event planners also discussed the wide range of art and entertainment options Festival goers will have this June.

Stacy Ash announced a slew of local and regional bands that will perform during the three-day event. The festival will feature a wide variety of music acts and performers with 21 unique acts sharing four stages. A list of bands and headliner performance times were released at the briefing.

Jakubi – Melbourne Australia

June 9, Friday night headliner at 8:30 p.m.

The Delta Saints – Nashville, TN

June 10, Saturday night headliner at 8:30 p.m.

Brady Weston Band – Salina, KS

June 11, Sunday closing act at 3:30 p.m.

Other acts include:

The Good Hearts – Kansas City, MO

Parsonfield – North Hampton, MA

Ciera Mackenzie – Cache, OK

Truckstop Honeymoon – Lawrence, KS

Papa Green Shoes – Springfield, MO

Julie Major Trio- Kansas City, MO

Cubanisms- Kansas City, KS

Tyler Gregory- Lawrence, KS

Everyday Lights- Salina, KS

Quadraphonic- Salina, KS

Mr. Kneel and DJ Stretch- Boulder, CO

The Drum Safari- Kansas City, MO

Stories on Tour with Queen Nur- Willingboro, NJ

Richard Renner The Vodvill Klown- Lawrence, KS

Hybrid Movement Co.- Brooklyn, NY

Jason D’Vaude- Kansas City, KS

Up Up and Away Balloons- Kansas City, MO

Happy Faces Entertainment- Kansas City, KS

Fine arts and crafts will again be a cornerstone for the River Festival. Visual arts will feature 135 artists from across the United States. “This year will be the debut for 51 artists and their work throughout the three shows. The Smoky Hill River Festival is a once-a-year opportunity to purchase great handmade original work and actually meet and visit with the artist who made it.”

The 2017 Festival Print was created by Andrea Fuhrman of Abilene. The work is a mixed media collage featuring several abstract Salina Icons.

River Festival buttons go on sale May 1 and can be found at 40 local businesses. Advanced buttons are $10. Prices go up to $15 at the gate.