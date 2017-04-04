SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a murder of a teenager and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 1p.m. Monday, police responded to the 6200 Block of East Orme Street in Wichita after report of a shooting, according to Wichita Police Lt. Todd Ojile during Tuesday’s online media briefing.

Officers found a wounded 18-year-old identified as D’Shaun Smith in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that Smith and a woman in the vehicle had gone to the location to meet an unknown suspect to purchase marijuana.

During the transaction, the suspect attempted to rob the victim, fired a gun, and fled on foot.

Police developed a suspect in the case, set up surveillance at a residence in the area and made an arrest. A suspect identified in the Sedgwick County arrest report as Mark Lewis Holley III, 18, was booked into jail on requested charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, according to police.

Investigators expect to present the case against Holley to the district attorney on Wednesday, according to Ojile.