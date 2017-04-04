The Salina Post

Police ask for help to identify witness to Kansas armed robbery

Security camera photo-courtesy Lawrence Police

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Douglas County are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 9p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to report of a black male wearing a dark colored hoodie that entered a fast food business at 1601 West 23rd Street in Lawrence, according to a social media report.

The suspect displayed a handgun, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A male witness, who was in the business at the time of the robbery, chased after the suspect, who fled the area on foot east then southbound behind the building. Shots were fired outside the business.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.
Investigators want to speak to a witness who was in the business at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Lawrence Police Department.

