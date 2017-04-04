Release from U.S. Rep. Marshall’s Office

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – Today, Congressman Marshall welcomed the announcement from the USDA and the White House on their decision to allow emergency grazing on certain CRP acres due to the recent wildfires.

This announcement will allow grazing to continue beyond the start of the primary nesting season, which begins in Kansas on April 15.

“This allowance delivers much-needed relief to producers in the impacted counties,” Congressman Marshall said. “I applaud the recognition and action from President Trump and the USDA to continue providing relief, in addition to providing support and guidance for producers in programs like the Livestock Indemnity Program, the Emergency Conservation Program and the Livestock Forage Program.”