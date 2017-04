CLOUD COUNTY -A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. on Monday in Cloud County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Ford F150 driven by Derick P. Nordell, 23, Concordia, was eastbound on U. S. 24 twelve miles east of U.S. 81. The truck hit a deer in the roadway.

Nordell was transported to Cloud County Health Center.

He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.