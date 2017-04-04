Gola Ruth Montgomery, 86, passed away April 3, 2017 in Ellsworth. She was born September 9, 1930 in Ellsworth to Elsie Anna (Besthorn) and William Daniel Stoltenberg. She married Eldon Ira Montgomery in Holyrood on September 9, 1951.

Gola was a homemaker and an assistant at Wenz Interiors in Holyrood. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holyrood. She was also a member of the Ladies’ Guild at the church, VFW Auxiliary in Ellsworth, and EHU.

Gola is survived by her daughter, Brenda Younger (Gary) of Olathe; son, John Montgomery of Holyrood; grandchildren, Hollie Wages (Justin), Brock Younger (Nicki), Tyler Walker, Brett Davis, Chelsy Ausherman (Landon), Austin Montgomery, and Zach Montgomery; and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Eldon.

Visitation: 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, with burial following in the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Holyrood.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ellsworth County Cancer Fund, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.