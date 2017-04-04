First responders were sent to Crestwood, Inc. Monday afternoon regarding a factory accident. According to initial reports, the employee lost at least one finger.

The accident happened just before 3:40 p.m. Monday afternoon at 601 E Water Well. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, the employee was attempting to clean one of the machines. The 41-year-old man shut down the machine, removing the guard- he then stuck his hand in the apparatus, but the blade had not come to a complete stop.

Crestwood, Inc. creates custom cabinetry and related wood products. Mike Junk, Crestwood president, said that the blade on this particular machine can spin for up to 1.5 minutes after being shut down.

“We have safety protocol and training all the time,” Junk said. “It is a part of our culture here. And when you have any accident, you try to redesign it and make it even more bulletproof.”

According to Junk, the employee did have saw training. Authorities say he was transported to Salina Regional Health Center but they could not give an update on his condition.