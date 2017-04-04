Eula Mae (Hedge) Clary, 89, of Hill City, Kansas left this world to be with her Lord and Savior and her beloved husband Eugene, April 2, 2017.

Eula was born on November 15, 1927 in rural Graham County, Kansas. She was the youngest child and the only daughter of Leo Ivan and Flora Matilda (Miller) Hedge.

Her father passed away when she was only 14 months old. Her mother Flora later married John Wanker who became her stepfather. They preceded her in death along with her brothers: Harvey, Orval and Lester Hedge and son-in-law, Wayne Ruder.

Eula attended country schools in Graham County during her grade school years. When it came time to go to high school, Eula moved into Hill City and stayed in a rooming house until her mom and stepdad moved to town. She graduated from the Hill City Memorial High School in the class of 1946.

While working at Kobler Drug Store in Hill City, Eula met the love of her life, Eugene Clary. They were united in marriage on December 22, 1945. To this union were born three children: Carmen, Weldon, and Jana. They shared 55 years of marriage until Eugene passed away in 2000.

Eula was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved gardening, fishing, camping, touring the country side, taking pictures, taking care of her grandkids and spending time with family. She worked in retail for many years at Stetz’s 5&10 and later at Ben Franklin’s for 23 years.

She is survived by daughters Carmen Ruder of Hill City, and Jana and husband Dan Irby of Bogue; son, Weldon Clary of Morrison, Colorado; grandchildren, Tammy Ambrosier of Pennington, New Jersey, Becky and husband Dale of Hill City, Dylan and wife Brandie Irby of Gardener; great grandchildren Emma Schulz, Daxtyn Irby, Micah and wife Maddie Schulz and David Schulz; and several nieces.