TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Opponents of Kansas’ concealed carry law failed on Tuesday to force a debate over guns at college campuses and hospitals.
The House voted 44 to 81 against a debate, leaving opponents and supporters to continue talks toward a compromise outside the formal legislative process.
At issue is a law passed in 2013 that requires public buildings to allow concealed carry. Colleges and hospitals got until July 1 of this year to comply. Opponents of the law have looked for ways to soften or repeal it.
Minority Leader Democrat Rep. Jim Ward favored the debate on Tuesday, but Republican Majority Leader Rep. Don Hineman says he wants to wait to debate until hospital and gun rights groups can come to a compromise.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Opponents of concealed carry at Kansas hospitals and universities hope an eleventh-hour gun debate will give them a chance to change the law that is set kick in this summer.
On Tuesday, the House will decide whether to debate a bill requiring recognition of out-of-state concealed carry permits. But lawmakers on both sides of the debate would like to amend the bill to enable a broader gun policy discussion.
Lawmakers in 2013 passed a law allowing concealed guns in public buildings that do not have security such as metal detectors, but they gave colleges and several medical facilities until July 1 of this year to comply. Opponents on campuses and at hospitals have sought to change the law even as they prepare to implement it this summer.
Comments
Ksdad says
Trust college adults with everything but their personal protection.? I think the colleges must be liable for every rape, every assault if they are denying a person the ability to defend themselves. You can’t stop bad people, but you can prohibit good people from being able to defend themselves.
Harry Bedlam says
Seems to me its already been decided. From the Attorney Generals website. Beginning July 1, 2013, the State of Kansas will recognize all “valid” concealed carry licenses (or permits, cards, etc.) that are issued by another State or the District of Columbia. HOWEVER, if the individual is 21 years of age or older and lawful to possess firearms, then no license (Kansas or otherwise) is required to carry concealed firearms in general. See the updated Concealed Carry FAQs and unlicensed CCH pages for more specifics. Any other defensive weapons carried by the non-Kansas license holder must, as with all Kansas residents, be carried in accordance with Kansas law while they are within Kansas’ borders.