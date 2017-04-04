TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Opponents of Kansas’ concealed carry law failed on Tuesday to force a debate over guns at college campuses and hospitals.

The House voted 44 to 81 against a debate, leaving opponents and supporters to continue talks toward a compromise outside the formal legislative process.

At issue is a law passed in 2013 that requires public buildings to allow concealed carry. Colleges and hospitals got until July 1 of this year to comply. Opponents of the law have looked for ways to soften or repeal it.

Minority Leader Democrat Rep. Jim Ward favored the debate on Tuesday, but Republican Majority Leader Rep. Don Hineman says he wants to wait to debate until hospital and gun rights groups can come to a compromise.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Opponents of concealed carry at Kansas hospitals and universities hope an eleventh-hour gun debate will give them a chance to change the law that is set kick in this summer.

On Tuesday, the House will decide whether to debate a bill requiring recognition of out-of-state concealed carry permits. But lawmakers on both sides of the debate would like to amend the bill to enable a broader gun policy discussion.

