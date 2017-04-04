The 16th Annual Communitywide and the 5th Annual Visually Impaired Easter Egg Hunts are scheduled for Saturday, April 15 on Fields 3 and 4 at the E. Crawford Recreation Area, 841 Markley Road.

The Communitywide Easter Egg Hunt begins on Field 3 at 10:30 a.m. for children age 4 and under, 11 a.m. for children age 5-7, and 11:30 a.m. for children age 8-10. The Visually Impaired Easter Egg Hunt begins on Field 4 at 10:30 a.m. for children age 13 and under.

In addition to the Easter egg hunts, there will be prizes and opportunities for participants to take photos with the Easter Bunny. Participants should bring a basket or bag to collect eggs, and a camera if they would like to take Photos.

These events are sponsored by the Salina Parks and Recreation Department, and are in partnership with the Salina Optimist Club and AT & T. They were originally scheduled to take place at Bill Burke Park, but due to a scheduling conflict the event location was changed.

For more information about these events, contact the Salina Parks and Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.