Wet conditions were a factor in a single-vehicle accident that occurred near the Ottawa County line just before noon Friday.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, Kathy Stohs, 52, was headed northbound on Ohio when wet conditions caused her to slide off the road. Stohs, a Bennington resident, was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado. The truck sunk into the mud, coming to a stop in the ditch in the 6100 block of N Ohio. Authorities said Stohs received minor injuries from hitting her head on the steering wheel.

She was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with some neck pain.