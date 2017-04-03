Vernon E. Johnson, 97, of Smolan, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Bethany Home. Vernon was born January 10, 1920 in Falun, KS to the late Albert and Anna (Brunsell) Johnson.

Vernon was a lifelong resident and farmer in the Smolan and Falun area. He was also a World War II veteran of the United States Army, where he earned the Silver Star for his service in the Philippines. Following the war he married Maxine Halstead on August 29, 1948 in Salina.

Vernon was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Emil Pinkall American Legion Post #140 in Lindsborg. Vernon also served as the Trustee of Washington Township for 32 years.

He is survived by his wife: Maxine, of the home; daughter, Lorraine (Stephen) Richards, of Newton, KS; sons, Galen (Andrea) Johnson of Smolan, KS, and Arlen (Cecilia “Cookie”) Johnson of Lindsborg, KS; as well as grandchildren, Crystal (Kevin) McComas, Mason (Kathy) Johnson, Holly (Erick) Rasmusson, Amber (Shawn) Spooner, Anna (Chris) Sikon, Kevin (Amie) Richards, and Kendall (Jordan) Johnson; and great grandchildren, Lexy, Emmy, Arianna, Luke, Eli, Quincy, Vernon, Ridge, Beau, and Hayes.

Vernon is preceded in death by his parents, and 4 brothers.

Visitation will be Wednesday April 5, from 5-7pm at Christians Funeral Home, Lindsborg.

A Funeral Service will be held Thursday April 6, at Salemsborg Lutheran Church, Smolan, with burial following at Salemsborg Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be designated for the Salemsborg Lutheran Cemetery Association in care of Christians Funeral Home 103 N. Washington PO Box 386 Lindsborg, KS 67456.

