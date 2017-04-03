A Salina man had his vehicle broken into on two separate occasions over the weekend.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Ronnie Mills, 37, reported that his 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse was broken into between 9 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. The unknown suspects ripped off the dashboard to steal the stereo. They also took a small laptop, a tablet and several knives.

Authorities believe that the passenger door was pried open, allowing the suspects to unlock the car.

The following day Mills contacted Police, reporting that the car was broken into again. An amp, speakers and about 30 CDs were taken during the second break-in.

Capt. Forrester said authorities do have a possible lead in the investigation. An eyewitness saw two male suspects tampering with the vehicle. One was described as a white male with a shaven head, possibly in his 40s. The second, a white male with short dark hair, around 20-years-old. They were seen leaving the scene in a gray or blue Mercury Grand Marquis.

The total loss was estimated at $1,250.