Salina Police arrested Kevin Struble, 24, after he allegedly made criminal threats to several coworkers on two different occasions

According to authorities, Struble threatened to kill his fellow Walmart employees after becoming upset during a break-time card game on March 26. Two of the coworkers became concerned, alerting authorities after he threatened to kill them again on March 29.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said law enforcement made contact with Struble while he was at work Saturday. They searched his vehicle, finding a loaded 9mm handgun. He was taken into custody and faces two counts of criminal threat.