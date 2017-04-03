The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Salina Walmart employee arrested after allegedly threatening to kill coworkers

by 1 Comment

Name: Struble,Kevin John
Charges: Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption
Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption
Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption

Salina Police arrested Kevin Struble, 24, after he allegedly made criminal threats to several coworkers on two different occasions

According to authorities, Struble threatened to kill his fellow Walmart employees after becoming upset during a break-time card game on March 26. Two of the coworkers became concerned, alerting authorities after he threatened to kill them again on March 29.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said law enforcement made contact with Struble while he was at work Saturday. They searched his vehicle, finding a loaded 9mm handgun. He was taken into custody and faces two counts of criminal threat.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. Looks like Twilight up there got taken in a game of Magic The Gathering. Get yourself together bro! Nice interception on the part of the employee and the SPD!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *