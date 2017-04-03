A Kansas teen faces multiple felony charges and 98 counts of criminal use of a financial card after racking up $7,400 in unauthorized purchases on his disabled mother’s credit card.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Kirkland Woodson used the card while running errands for Bessie Keith, his mother who is legally blind. Woodson had access to the card between February 16 and March 20. In that time, authorities say he used it to purchase items and services online and around Salina. Most of the charges were in the $20 to $50 range but authorities estimated the total loss at $7,400.

Woodson was taken into custody and faces 22 counts of forgery, two counts of felony theft, 22 counts of misdemeanor theft, one count of criminal deprivation, 25 counts of unlawful acts on a computer and 98 counts of criminal use of a financial card.