



April 11, 2017 – The 2017 Salina Poetry Series’ second poet Kim Addonizio will read her work on Tuesday, April 11 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Salina Community Theatre’s Sunflower Financial Theatre, 303 E. Iron Ave. Admission is $5 for adults and $3.50 for students at the door. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and a cash bar will be available.

Poet, novelist and musician Kim Addonizio is the author of six poetry collections, two novels, two short story collections and two books on writing poetry. She has received fellowships from the NEA and Guggenheim Foundation, two Pushcart Prizes, and was a National Book Award Finalist for her collection “Tell Me.” Her latest books are “Mortal Trash: Poems” (W.W. Norton) and a memoir-in-essays, “Bukowski in a Sundress” (Penguin). She recently collaborated on a chapbook, “The Night Could Go in Either Direction” (Slapering Hol Press) with poet Brittany Perham. Addonizio also has two word/music CDs: “Swearing, Smoking, Drinking, & Kissing” (with Susan Browne) and “My Black Angel,” a companion to “My Black Angel: Blues Poems & Portraits,” featuring woodcuts by Charles D. Jones

Kim Addonizio was born in Washington D.C. to professional tennis player Pauline Addie and sportswriter Robert Addie. Her daughter Aya Cash is a TV, film and stage actress. Addonizio earned her BA and MA from San Francisco State University, and has spent much of her adult life in the Bay Area. She currently lives and teaches in Oakland, California. In addition to writing, she teaches and performs internationally.

Salina Poetry Series is sponsored by Salina Public Library and Salina Arts and Humanities. For more information, contact Lori Berezovsky at (785) 825-4624, or visit Salina Public Library at 301 W. Elm.