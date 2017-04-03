Saline County firefighters were able to extinguish a vehicle fire in Mentor before it caused extensive damage to a nearby house this afternoon.

Saline County Rural Fire District #2 responded to the 5000 block of Maxwell just before 4 p.m. Monday. According to Shane Pearson, RFD #2 Capt., the residents attempted to start their Ford Ranger when it began smoking– it then burst into flames.

They called authorities just before 4 p.m., reporting that the vehicle had caught fire and was just several feet away from their home. The firehouse is located just a couple blocks north of the residence, allowing fire crews to quickly get on scene and extinguish the fire.

The truck was a total loss and flames scorched the outside of the house but according to Capt. Pearson, there was no internal damage to the home.

“Fortunately, there is no extension into the house,” Pearson said. “It is all just damage to the outside of the house and that will be able to be repaired. It looks worse than it is.”