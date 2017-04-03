Raylene Jean Maloun, age 74, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Newton Medical Center, Newton. She was born October 29, 1942 at Peoria, Illinois the daughter of Kenneth and Jessie Tucker Smith. She grew up and attended school in Kansas. She was a homemaker and had worked at a care home. For the last six years she has resided in Hesston.

She was preceded in death by a step daughter Frances Maloun and husband Frank Maloun.

She is survived by a son Scott (Paula) Harris of Peabody, daughters Sherri (Robert) Landis of Lehigh, Brenda (Scott) Bartel of Hillsboro, Jeanelle (Jeremiah) Coates of Walton, Susan (Paul) Webb of Peabody, Iris Maloun of Newton, five brothers, four sisters, 24 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion. There will be a visitation 5-7 Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Pilsen Cemetery. In lieu of flower the family would appreciate assistance with expenses.