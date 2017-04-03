OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An Overland Park man who said he beat his roommate to death because he thought she was a zombie was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison.

Christopher Duane Wallace was sentenced Monday for second-degree murder in the January 2016 death of 35-year-old Jennifer Lopez.

The Kansas City Star reports court documents indicate Wallace was under the influence of methamphetamine and told police he attacked Lopez because he thought she was a zombie. He called police to the apartment after Lopez was killed.

The 38-year-old Wallace pleaded no contest in February. He was sentenced Monday in Johnson County District Court to 16 years and 11 months in prison.