Helen Aleen Henderson, 93, Linn, died Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Linn Community Nursing Home, Linn.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 6 at the Ward Funeral Home in Linn.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 7 at the First Baptist Church, 901 F Street, Fairbury, NE.

Burial will be in the Rose Creek Cemetery, Reynolds, NE.

Helen was born at Fairbury, NE to John and Grace (Burton) Flora on April 9, 1923. She graduated from Fairbury High School in 1941 and attended two years of college.

Helen was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church and served on many committees and belonged to church organizations. She willingly gave her time to her church.

On December 15, 1945, she married Frank Eugene Henderson at Fairbury, NE. They were blessed with two sons, Gene and Daniel. Helen was a homemaker and stay at home mom while the boys were young. After they were raised, she worked at Heritage Nursing Home. Helen loved to sew, cook and oil paint. The joy of her life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; an infant brother, John Flora; brother, Dale Flora; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Les and Jean Henderson.

Survivors include her sons, Gene (Ruth) Henderson, Palmer, Daniel (Kay) Henderson, Waukee, IA; grandchildren, Kelly Rhoades, Tyler (Brooke) Henderson; great grandchildren, Quinn Rhoades, Kadence, Kaley and Rory Henderson; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, June and Harold Towne, Hannibal, MO.

A memorial fund is established to the Linn Community Nursing Home or the First Baptist Church. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, PO Box 157, Washington, KS 66968.