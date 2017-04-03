MCPHERSON COUNTY – Four people were injured in an accident just after 5p.m. on Sunday in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Nissan Murano driven by Jeremy J. Swift, 37, Loveland, CO., was southbound on Interstate 135 just north of Moundridge weaving in and out of traffic and straddling the center line.

The Nissan passed a semi and rear-ended 2008 Toyota Camry driven by John L. Kasper, 65, Wilson.

The Nissan spun into the median, crossed into the north bound traffic before going back into the median. The Toyota spun off into the west ditch.

Kasper and a passenger in the Toyota Belinda R. Kasper, 63, Wilson, were transported to the hospital in Newton.

Swift and a passenger in the Nissan Erin M. Garcia, 36, Loveland, CO., were transported to the hospital in McPherson. Two children in the Nissan were not injured.

All were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.