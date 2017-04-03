All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Ralphie is a five-year-old terrier mix. He arrived at the shelter on March 24.

Dasher is a small, orange and white domestic shorthair mix. He is three-years-old and has been at the shelter since March 15.

Ashton has been at the shelter since March 27. She is a large Weimaraner mix. Ashton is three-years-old.



