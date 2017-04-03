Emery Dean Fountain (Deano) passed away peacefully on March 30, 2017, surrounded by family, at the age of 87. He was born December 5, 1929 to Harold and Pearl Fountain in Lerado, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and love of his life for 64 years, Dorothea, brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Wanda Fountain. On June 7, 1950 he married Dorothea Mae Edgar in Sterling. He is survived by his children Doug (Terry) Fountain, Castle Rock, CO, Debby (Greg) Ek, Wichita, Deanne (Kevin) Nowlan, Sterling, and Dawn Fountain, Wichita. He was also survived by his brothers and sisters, Robb (Carolyn), Lubbock, TX, Jack (Kay), Arlington, Budd (Glenda), Langdon, Cathie (Warren) Grant, Burke, VA, FloAnn (Rick) Brehm, Kansas City, MO. He was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, Kelly (Amanda) Fountain, Kaden, Kailey and Aidan, Hutchinson, Brook (Sam) Williams, Conan and Max, Littleton, CO, Andrew (McKenzie) Ek, Greyson, Landen and Emery, Andover, Allison (Nick) Kerr, Madelyn and Brody, Wichita, Paige (Vance) Stegman and unborn child, Great Bend, Spencer Nowlan, Lawrence, Cole Slupski, Hutchinson, and Alexis Slupski, Wichita.

Dean graduated from Langdon High School in 1947. After marriage, he worked as a farmer in Jewel County and later moved to Sterling where he continued to farm while also working for Arkla Gas Company and then United/Contel Telephone Company where he retired in 1997. Dean was a long time member of Lions Club and a devoted member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church, serving many years on the Deacon board.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Sterling. Visitation will be held at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 2-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m. Burial in Sterling Community Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Reformed Presbyterian Church in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.