Dorothy Pauline Loring, the daughter of Clarence Benjamin Stensaas and Esther Theresa (Hammer) Stensaas, was born August 30, 1922 at Norway, KS and passed away on March 31, 2017 at Republic County-Long Term Care, Belleville, KS at the age of 94 years, 7 months, and 1 day.

Dorothy grew up and attended the local public schools in Norway and then graduated from Concordia High School. She then attended and graduated from the Sisters of St. Joseph Nursing School at Concordia, KS.

She was a nurse at the hospital and also at the Prisoner of War Camp at Concordia. Dorothy later was a nurse for the Republic County Health Department. She also was a homemaker and assisted her husband, Lee with bookkeeping at the service station.

On May 22, 1945, she was united in marriage to Lee Fenton Loring and to this union was born: Bette Lea, Arnold Dale, and David Joe. The couple made their home in Scandia, KS.

She was a member of the Amana Lutheran Church, the L. W.C.(Lutheran Women’s Club), and the Cardinal Bridge Club.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Esther (Hammer) Stensaas; her husband, Lee F. Loring on July 9, 2014; and one brother, Glenn Stensaas

She is survived by one daughter, Bette Lea (Steve) Shields of Rolla, MO; two sons, Arnold “Butch” (Cheryl) Loring of Scandia, KS and David Joe (Kim) Loring of Gardner, KS; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Reece of Concordia, KS; one brother Lawrence Stensaas of McKinney, TX; other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Amana Lutheran Church, Scandia, KS with Pastor Thomas Kamprath, officiating.

Interment will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery, Scandia, KS.

Friends may call from 1 PM until 8 PM on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Scandia, KS where the family will greet friends from 6 PM until 7 PM on Tuesday.

Memorials are suggested to the Amana Lutheran Church or Republic County-Long Term Care.

Online condolences at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Scandia, KS is in charge of the arrangements.