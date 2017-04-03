TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Opponents of concealed carry at Kansas hospitals and universities hope an eleventh-hour gun debate will give them a chance to change the law that is set kick in this summer.

On Tuesday, the House will decide whether to debate a bill requiring recognition of out-of-state concealed carry permits. But lawmakers on both sides of the debate would like to amend the bill to enable a broader gun policy discussion.

Lawmakers in 2013 passed a law allowing concealed guns in public buildings that do not have security such as metal detectors, but they gave colleges and several medical facilities until July 1 of this year to comply. Opponents on campuses and at hospitals have sought to change the law even as they prepare to implement it this summer.