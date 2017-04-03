Salinans will have a chance to recycle unwanted electronics at the 9th annual E-Waste Recycling Event. The public event will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 6 at the E Crawford Recreation Area.

More than 400 people brought in over 35 tons of E-Waste during last year’s event, according to City officials. The City of Salina has partnered with Midwest Recycling Center, of Imperial MO. to put on the free event.

“Once again, we will be accepting almost anything that has a cord or uses a battery.”

Some of the items can be recycled for free while others require a fee. The City has provided a list of the items that can and can’t be recycled as well as prices for certain items (Below). None of the electronics will end up in the landfill

–RECYCLE FOR FREE–

Computer towers, printers, keyboards, laptops, hard drives, speakers, cell phones, pagers, radios, scanners, VCRs, DVD players, fax machines, answering machines, non-PCB ballasts, stereos, furnaces, water heaters, stoves, microwaves, power tools, restaurant equipment, and more

–RECYCLE FOR A FEE–

Console, Rear Projection, and DLP TVs – $50

CRT TVs 27” or greater – $50

CRT TVs 26” or less – $30

LED, LCD, or Plasma TVs – $10

Freon containing devices – $10

CRT monitors – $5

–NOT ACCEPTING–

Alkaline batteries, smoke detectors, tapes, light

bulbs/tubes, CDs, DVDs, PCB ballasts, software, toner

cartridges, thermometers or hazardous materials.

CASH & CHECK PAYMENTS ONLY

Checks must be payable to Midwest Recycling Center.



FOR MORE INFO.

www.salina-ks.gov/ewaste

hhw@salina.org

(785) 826-6638