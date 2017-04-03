Betty Jeanne Savage Long, 94, of Linn Kansas died Monday April 3, 2017 at the Clay County Medical Center Clay Center, Kansas.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, at Ward Funeral Home in Linn. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 6, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Linn.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Betty was born on June 11, 1922 on a farm north of Barnes Kansas, the daughter of Fred and Eunice Wilkinson Savage. She was baptized in 1937 in the Little Blue River. She attended Beaver Creek country school and graduated from Barnes Rural High School in 1940.

On December 1, 1942 she was united in marriage to Orville M. Long at the Washington County Courthouse by Judge Snare. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Linn.

Survivors include: Son Don (Judy) Long Linn; Daughters Wanda Uffman, Greenleaf and Connie (Steve) Wieters Barnes. Daugher-in-law Diann Long, Beatrice NE. Seven grandchildren: Derrick (Jody) Long, Vance Long, Jason (Shera) Long, Janell (Leland) Wohler, Jeff (Andraia) Uffman, Ryan (Reily) Wieters, Jayna (Jared) Elsasser. Great-grandchildren: Jade, Madison and Gabby Long; Hannah, Jake and Evan Long; Alison (Greg) Meyer, Alex and Jalee Wohler; Jace and Dirk Wieters; Lanem and Joryn Elsasser.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Eunice Savage; her husband Orville Long; her son Charles Long; her brothers Ross, Dean, Dale and Jerry Savage; her sisters Alice Bender and Bonnie Carlson; her grandson Troy Uffman.

A memorial fund has been established and will be designated at a later date. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home.