JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Jackson County are investigating two suspects on drugs and weapons charges.

Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, deputies with the Jackson Sheriff’s responded to a residence north of Hoyt, Kansas. They arrested Donald Vernon Larson , 34, Humboldt, Nebraska and Justin Lee Banks, 37, Sabetha, Kansas, according to a media release.

Deputies also seized narcotics and a sawed off shot gun at the scene.

Larson is being held in the Jackson County Jail on charges of: Possession of morphine, methamphetamine, marijuana, lorazepam, diazepam, drug paraphernalia, unlawfully obtaining a prescription drug with the intent to sell and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Banks is being held on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The two allegedly were also in possession of financial and personal documents not belonging to them. Further charges may be expected later, according to the sheriff’s department.