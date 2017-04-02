April 4, 2017 – The 2017 Salina Poetry Series will open with poet Kevin Prufer on April 4. The reading will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Salina Community Theatre’s, Sunflower Financial Theatre, 303 E. Iron Ave. Admission is $5 for adults and $3.50 for students at the door. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and a cash bar will be available.

American poet Kevin Prufer is the author of six books of poetry and editor of numerous anthologies. Prufer’s most recent published title is “Churches” (Four Way Books, 2014), where he writes, “There ought to be a word / that suggests / how we’re balanced at the very tip of history / and behind us / everything speeds irretrievably away.”

Prufer’s poetry work has been honored with awards from the Poetry Society of America, the Academy of American Poets, The Lannan Foundation and the 2007 National Endowment for the Arts Literature Fellowship in Poetry. His formal undergraduate academic studies focused on German, European literature and philosophy. It wasn’t until later when he was introduced to the Romantic era poets that he fell in love. On the topic of poetry, Prufer says, “I believe strongly that poetry writing is an act of communication — a way in which complex ideas, ambivalences, thoughts, anxieties are communicated as directly as possible. Poetry feels complex to many readers, not because good poets are trying to be difficult, – but because good poets think hard about complex issues and need to communicate them in all their complexity. The best poems, I think, are trying to be as forthright and clear as possible — with their complicated worlds.”

Born in 1969 in Cleveland, Ohio, Prufer received his undergraduate degree from the College of Letters at Wesleyan University. He has graduate degrees from Hollins University and Washington University. In addition to being a poet, Prufer is a Professor of English in the Creative Writing Program at the University of Houston. He is married to artist and literary critic Mary Hallab.

Salina Poetry Series is sponsored by Salina Public Library and Salina Arts and Humanities. For more information, contact Lori Berezovsky at (785) 825-4624, ext. 249 or visit Salina Public Library at 301 W. Elm.