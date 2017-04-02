On Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 7, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:
Mon, Apr 3
—
Bailey Road, Arnold to Bailey Court
Beechcraft west of Centennial
General Jim, Scanlan to Berschel
Ray, Schilling to Neal
Revere, Ohio to Shalimar
Shalimar, Magnolia to Revere
Tues, Apr 4
—-
Bailey Road, Arnold to Bailey Court
Enterprise south of Schilling
Foxboro, Glenshire to Schilling
Gail east of Ray
Market, Schilling to Sam’s Place
Ray, Schilling to Neal
Wed, Apr 5
—-
WBelmont, Planet to 9th
Foxboro, Royal, Sam’s Place, Sullivan, and Yost
Market, Schilling to Sam’s Place
Ninth, Avenue A to Berg
Thurs, Apr 6
—-
Canterbury, Dustin, Huehl, and Royal
Fri, Apr 7
—-
Canterbury, Dustin, and Progress
Marcella south of Huehl Ridgehill
Stonepost, Brookefield to Markley
Sunset Ridge, south of Dunnwood to Kasyn
