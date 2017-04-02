On Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 7, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, Apr 3

—

Bailey Road, Arnold to Bailey Court

Beechcraft west of Centennial

General Jim, Scanlan to Berschel

Ray, Schilling to Neal

Revere, Ohio to Shalimar

Shalimar, Magnolia to Revere

Tues, Apr 4

—-

Bailey Road, Arnold to Bailey Court

Enterprise south of Schilling

Foxboro, Glenshire to Schilling

Gail east of Ray

Market, Schilling to Sam’s Place

Ray, Schilling to Neal

Wed, Apr 5

—-

WBelmont, Planet to 9th

Foxboro, Royal, Sam’s Place, Sullivan, and Yost

Market, Schilling to Sam’s Place

Ninth, Avenue A to Berg

Thurs, Apr 6

—-

Canterbury, Dustin, Huehl, and Royal

Fri, Apr 7

—-

Canterbury, Dustin, and Progress

Marcella south of Huehl Ridgehill

Stonepost, Brookefield to Markley

Sunset Ridge, south of Dunnwood to Kasyn