SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Kansas basketball senior Frank Mason III has been named winner of the 2017 Citizen James A. Naismith Trophy, the Atlanta Tipoff Club today announced Sunday in Arizona. The prestigious trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding men’s college basketball player, marking Mason’s eighth National Player of the Year honor this season.

The 5-foot-11 guard was honored earlier today at the Naismith Awards Brunch delivered by UPS. He joins Danny Manning (1988) as the only two Naismith Trophy recipients from the University of Kansas, and becomes the sixth Big 12 recipient, following Buddy Hield (OU, 2016), Blake Griffin (OU, 2009) Kevin Durant (UT, 2007) and T.J. Ford (UT, 2003).

Mason was chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national voting academy, comprised of leading journalists from around the country, current and former head coaches, former award winners and conference commissioners, who based their selections on outstanding on-court performances during the 2016-17 college basketball season, and by fans. The vote was tabulated and certified by Aprio, formerly Habif, Arogeti & Wynne, the largest full-service, independent CPA-led business advisory firm, based in Atlanta.

Mason edged out fellow finalists Lonzo Ball (UCLA), Josh Hart (Villanova) and Caleb Swanigan (Purdue) to claim the Naismith Trophy.

The 2017 Big 12 Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team (both unanimous selections), Mason averaged 20.9 points per game and was the first Kansas player to lead the Big 12 in scoring since 2004-05. The Petersburg, Virginia, native also led the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (.490), while ranking fourth in assists (5.2 apg). Mason, who will graduate from Kansas with a liberal arts and science degree in May 2017, became the first player in Big 12 and Kansas history to average 20.0 points and 5.0 assists per game for a season. Mason concluded his career sixth on the KU career-scoring list at 1,885 and sixth in career assists at 576. He is only player in Kansas history to rank that high in both career points and assists.

“This is one of those seasons for the ages where all the hard work, drive and dedication led to superb individual and team success for Frank, and our voters recognized that by selecting him as the 2017 Citizen Naismith Trophy winner,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

“Dr. Naismith invented the game of basketball and we walk by his original rules every day in Allen Fieldhouse. He was Kansas’ first coach so winning this award with his name on it and playing at Kansas brings this full circle,” Mason said. “There is no way I could have won the Naismith Trophy without great coaches, like coach (Bill) Self, the rest of the staff and great teammates. We accomplished a lot this season and this would not have been won without my teammates and coaches.”

“Frank has had a terrific four years at Kansas, one in which he has become better and matured each year, culminating with the best season of any player have that I’ve coached and he’s deserving of the Naismith Trophy,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “He was the leader, the personality and the most consistent performer on a very good team, averaging close to 21 points and more than five assists per game. More importantly, Frank basically led us through every tough moment, which is what separates him from so many.”

“Citizen, a brand that is proud to support academic youths through their scholarly endeavors, is thrilled to partner with the Atlanta Tipoff Club to announce Frank Mason III as the winner of the 2017 Citizen Naismith Trophy,” said Eric Horowitz, U.S. Managing Director of Citizen Watch. “Mason represents the excitement of academic passion and drive as well as the strength and dedication that Citizen believes are necessary qualities for success.”

The Citizen Naismith Trophy was first presented in 1969 to UCLA’s Lew Alcindor. Other notable winners have included Larry Bird (1979, Indiana State University), Michael Jordan (1984, University of North Carolina), David Robinson (1987, United States Naval Academy) and Tim Duncan (1997, Wake Forest University).

Mason’s 2016-17 Season Summary

• Became the only player in KU and Big 12 history to average more than 20 points and five assists in the same season.

• Showed a knack for taking over games, which directed Kansas to a 31-5 record and its 13th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title with a 16-2 league mark.

• Led the Big 12 in scoring overall (20.9 ppg) and during conference play (21.0 ppg).

• Averaged 5.2 assists per game.

• Two-time national player of the week.

• Three-time Big 12 Player of the Week.

• Posted 23 games of 20 or more points, including his final seven contests and 10 of KU’s last 11 outings.

• KU’s leading scorer in 26 games.

• In the Big 12, Mason ranked first in 3-point field goal percentage (47.1), fourth in assists (5.2), fifth in 3-pointers made per game (2.3), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.2), seventh in free throw percentage (79.4), ninth in field goal percentage (49.0) and 14th in steals (1.3).

• Made 50.0 percent (43-for-86) from 3-point range and 2.4 treys per game in Big 12 play.

• Shot 103-for-119 (86.6 percent) from the free throw line in his final 15 games, making 6.9 charity shots per contest in that span.

• Concluded his career No. 6 on the Kansas scoring list (1,885 points), No. 6 in assists (576), No. 8 in 3-point field goals (185), No. 13 in steals (165) and tied for third in consecutive starts (110). No Jayhawk in KU history ranked sixth or higher in both points and assists.

NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR COUNT

Frank Mason III’s National Player of the Year honors and the remaining awards he is a candidate for.

WINNER:

Naismith Trophy

USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy

Associated Press Player of the Year

Sporting News Player of the Year

CBS Sports Player of the Year

USA TODAY Player of the Year

Bleacher Report Player of the Year

NBC Sports Player of the Year

CANDIDATE:

NABC Player of the Year – April 2

Bob Cousy Award for Point Guard of the Year – April 7

Wooden Award – April 7