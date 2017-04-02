Mary Louise George, of Salina, was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Emporia and passed from this earth at the age of 82 on Jan. 31, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, James M. George and Mary Irene Parker.

Mary retired from OCCK after working there for 25 years. She continued working for the rights of people with disabilities until her death. She was active at a local and state level to improve services and opportunities for all people. Her willingness to share her personal stories made her an effective and powerful advocate.

Mary’s favorite quote summarized her philosophy. “If there is any good I can do, let me do it now, for I shall not pass this way again.”

Mary was bold, and made friends everywhere she went. She had a personality that lit up a room when she arrived. She will be remembered for all she taught us about truly enjoying life.

In addition to her advocacy activities, Mary enjoyed spending time with friends, participating in sports, doing crafts, and shopping.

Mary’s great smile and huge personality will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to have her pass their way.

Celebration of Mary’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, at 340 N. Santa Fe, Salina.